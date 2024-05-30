GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, doctor to 14-day judicial custody

14-day judicial custody for hospital owner and doctor after fatal fire at illegal Delhi hospital, bail plea filed

Published - May 30, 2024 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Dr. Naveen Khichi, the owner of Baby Care New Born Child Hospital, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. File

Dr. Naveen Khichi, the owner of Baby Care New Born Child Hospital, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A metropolitan court in New Delhi on May 30 sent to 14 days judicial custody the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze on May 25 killed seven newborns and injured five.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr. Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr. Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the fire late on May 25 to judicial custody.

27 oxygen cylinders were kept inside and outside Delhi hospital where blaze killed seven newborn babies: FIR

Meanwhile, the doctor has filed a bail plea which will be heard on June 3.

A massive fire broke out on May 25 night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and without any clearance from the fire department.

Delhi hospital fire: owner tells police he hired persons without MBBS degree to save money

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The two were arrested on and were remanded in police custody on May 27.

