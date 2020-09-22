National

Delhi High Court vacates stay on publication of book on Asaram Bapu’s conviction

Asaram Bapu. File

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled god-man Asaram Bapu titled Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram’s Conviction.

Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court’s order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside.

The high court passed the order on a plea by publisher Harper Collins seeking vacation of the interim stay on the publication of the book.

The trial court had stayed the book release on the plea of a woman co-convict in the case.

