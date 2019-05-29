Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s response on making ‘two child norm’ as a criteria for government jobs, subsidies

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to give its stand on a petition seeking to set ‘two child norm’ as a criteria for government jobs, aids and subsidies, to control the country’s rising population.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi asked the Centre to inform the court what action has been taken on the issue raised in the petition.

BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, in his petition, has also sought implementation of the recommendations for population control made by the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (NCRWC) headed by Justice Venkatchaliah.

“The NCRWC, after making immense efforts for two years and elaborate discussion, had suggested addition of Article 47A in the Constitution and formulation of Population Control Law.

“Till now the Constitution has been amended 125 times, hundreds of new laws have been enacted, but population control law, utterly required for country, is not made, though it will curtail more than 50 per cent problems of India,” the petition said.

Mr Upadhyay claimed that India’s population has marched ahead of China, as about 20 per cent the population does not have Aadhaar and therefore, is not accounted for, and there are also crores of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.

He additionally claimed that “population explosion is also the root cause of corruption”, apart from being a contributory factor behind heinous crimes like rapes, domestic violence, etc.

My Upadhyay has also claimed that without population control, campaigns like Clean India and Save the Girl Child would not succeed.

“The tax payers follow Ham Do-Hamre Do (We two, ours two), but the persons getting subsidised food, cloths and houses are not adhering to it,” he added.