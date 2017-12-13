Delhi High Court shuts Mukul Roy's plea on phone tapping

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday closed a case filed by BJP leader Mukul Roy, alleging that his phones were being tapped by the State police.

The court gave the decision after the Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata gave an affidavit that none of his phones have been put under "interception".

"At no point of time order issued to intercept or tap any of the four numbers mentioned by the petitioner [Roy]," Justice Vibhu Bakhru said reading from the affidavit of the State police, submitted in a sealed cover.

"Apprehension expressed by the petitioner are without any basis and incorrect. The apprehension of the petitioner are unfounded," the court read out from the affidavit.

The court, however, gave Mr. Roy the liberty to approach it again if he is able to garner any evidence to substantiate his claim.

Mr. Roy, the former Trinamool Congress MP, had alleged that while he was in West Bengal, he had always found that the local police were monitoring his movements.

Mr. Roy, who left his old party to join the BJP, had sought direction to his telecom service providers to produce before the court orders, if any, issued by the Centre or the State government to intercept telegraphic messages originating from or received by the leader or any of his relatives.

The West Bengal government had been tapping phones of several other persons not belonging to the TMC, the BJP leader had claimed.