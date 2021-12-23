Delhi High Court puts off Juhi Chawla 5G case hearing

New Delhi

23 December 2021 18:33 IST

A single judge had in June dismissed her plea against roll out of technology

The Delhi High Court on Thursday posted for January 25 the hearing on actor Juhi Chawla’s appeal against an order dismissing her lawsuit against the 5G rollout, saying there was no grave urgency in the matter.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh stated that there were several other cases listed for hearing before it and the appeal concerned an order that was passed six months ago.

In June, a single judge bench of the High Court had termed Ms. Chawla’s petition against the roll-out of 5G technology in India as “defective” and done for “media publicity”, and dismissed it with costs of ₹20 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

In her appeal, the actor and other appellants have contended that the single judge bench dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law. She reiterated her concerns surrounding the harmful impact of 5G technology saying, “every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted”.

The actor, in her plea, had sought a scientific study on any adverse effects of radio frequency radiation emitted by cellular telecommunications using 5G technology on “health, life, organ or limb of adult or child, or to flora and fauna” before its official roll-out in the country.