Delhi High Court judge appointed CCI member

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Delhi High Court judge Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal as a member in the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Justice Sehgal will serve as a member of the CCI for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining the age of 65 years.

She joined the Delhi High Court as additional judge on December 15, 2014 and later became a permanent judge on June 2, 2016. Being a Trained Mediator, Justice Sehgal has trained a number of lawyers at Raipur, Chandigarh, Udhampur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar and Aurangabad, as well as a number of judicial officers in the Sikkim Judicial Academy and the West Bengal Judicial Academy.

Justice Sehgal was a member of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) implemented by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, with support from United Nation Development Programme, which aimed to strengthen access to justice, particularly for women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.

She has authored several books, including Woman Know Thyself on different laws relating to women in India. She has also authored An Exhaustive Guide to the Slum Area (Improvement & Clearance) Act, 1956 and relevant Rules, which was published in 1998.

Justice Sehgal was also the topper of her batch of 1984 Delhi Judicial Services.