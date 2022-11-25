  1. EPaper
Delhi High Court grants bail to former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

November 25, 2022 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor outside ED office. File

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor outside ED office. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted regular bail to former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in a ₹466.51 crore money laundering case.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on Friday granted bail to him. The trial court in October last year, took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Limited, Oyster Buildwell Private Limited, and others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

