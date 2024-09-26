Delhi High Court extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (September 26, 2024) extended till October 4 the interim protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in the criminal case lodged against her for alleged cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in civil services examination.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh deferred hearing on her plea seeking anticipatory bail after a request was made by her lawyer.

Counsel for the Delhi Police urged the court to allow a short adjournment, saying a "larger conspiracy has come to light", which involves forgery and creation of documents.

"At request of counsel for the petitioner, list on October 4. Interim order to continue," Justice Singh said.

Ms. Khedkar is accused of allegedly misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

She has denied all allegations.

Ms. Khedkar's lawyer on Thursday (September 26, 2024) sought more time from the court to file a response to the UPSC's allegation that she committed perjury by making a false statement in relation to her anticipatory bail plea.

She said her "debarment" was an aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint by her against an officer, and also objected to the media gaze on the case.

There should be no press conferences by any party, the lawyer demanded.

While the Delhi Police lawyer said the investigating agency is "never under media pressure", UPSC's senior counsel said Ms. Khekdar "became a celebrity because of her own doing".

Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail.

The High Court had granted her interim protection from arrest to Ms. Khedkar while issuing notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, and the same has been extended from time to time.

The Delhi Police has claimed that any relief to Ms. Khedkar would hinder its probe into the "deep-rooted conspiracy" and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination.

The UPSC has earlier said Khedkar committed a fraud against the Commission and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the "magnitude of the fraud" that could not have been done without the help of other individuals.

The UPSC had initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

