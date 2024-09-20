The Delhi High Court on Friday (September 20, 2024) dismissed a plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal challenging the framing of charges against her under the anti-corruption law for allegedly abusing her official position when she was Delhi Commission for Women Chief in appointing people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Amit Mahajan refused to quash the order framing charges against Ms. Maliwal. A detailed order is awaited.

On December 8, 2022, the trial court ordered the framing of charges against Ms. Maliwal and three others under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Larger conspiracy behind Swati Maliwal assault, Delhi Police submits in Supreme Court

The Anti-Corruption Bureau lodged the case on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh.

The High Court last year stayed the trial court proceedings against Ms. Maliwal in the criminal case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, in conspiracy with each other, abused their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages for AAP workers, who were appointed to different DCW posts without following the due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointments were made in contravention of procedures, rules, regulations, and without even advertising for the posts in violation of General Finance Rules (GFR) and other guidelines, and that money was disbursed to various such persons towards remuneration/salary/honorarium, it has said.

The prosecution has claimed that 90 appointments were made in the DCW between August 6, 2015, and August 1, 2016.

Out of these, 71 people were appointed on a contractual basis and 16 for 'Dial 181' distress helpline.

No record about the remaining three appointees could be found, it has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.