Delhi HC's Justice Sharma to head UAPA tribunal on PFI ban

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was nominated by Delhi High Court Chief Justice S.C. Sharma

PTI New Delhi
October 06, 2022 14:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court. File

Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been named head of the UAPA tribunal related to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an office memorandum issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Justice Sharma’s time as head of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal will count as “actual service”.

Justice Sharma was nominated by Delhi High Court Chief Justice S.C. Sharma.

Once an organisation is banned under the UAPA, a tribunal is set up by the government to adjudicate whether there is sufficient ground for the decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to procedure, the Union Home Ministry requests the Law Ministry to name a sitting judge of high court as presiding officer of the tribunal. The Law Minister then requests the Chief Justice of the concerned high court to recommend a judge to head the tribunal.

The office memorandum of the Department of Justice was issued on October 3.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Home Ministry will now issue a formal notification naming Justice Sharma as presiding officer of the “Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in the matter of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts”.

The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI) All India Imams Council (AIC) National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The government on September 28 banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups like the ISIS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
terrorism (crime)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app