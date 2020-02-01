Delhi HC to hear plea on execution of Nirbhaya case convicts today

Tihar Jail authorities on February 1 approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court’s order staying the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice D.N. Patel for an urgent hearing. It will be heard later in the day.
The jail authorities have challenged the trial court’s January 31 order which had stayed the execution of the convicts till further orders.
The convicts were to be hanged on February 1.
