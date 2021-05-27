National

Delhi HC to hear plea against media ‘sensationalizing’ Sushil Kumar trial

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea against media ‘sensationalizing’ the trial of wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The plea by a law student alleged that media reporting of the case had damaged Mr. Kumar’s career and reputation. It accused that media had now transformed itself into ‘janta adalats’ or ‘public courts’ and started intervening in the proceedings of the court.

The petition sought making standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the right of the accused. It also sought a direction “to stop from reporting in this case of Sushil Kumar... which are kind of distorted and malignant facts with sensational keywords”.

The FIR registered includes sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

May 27, 2021

