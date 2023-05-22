Delhi HC summons BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

May 22, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Delhi High Court on May 22 issued summons to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit claiming its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to news agency PTI.

Besides the BBC (U.K.), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (U.K.) has released the documentary — “ India: The Modi Question” — which has two episodes.

Also Read | Modi documentary row: Delhi court doesn’t have jurisdiction in defamation case, says BBC

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has “defamed” India and the whole system including the judiciary.

He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the Prime Minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast a slur on the reputation of the country.

The high court said, “Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes” and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

The court had earlier issued summons to the BBC, the Wikimedia Foundation and the U.S.-based digital library Internet Archive after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Binay Kumar Singh filed a suit seeking a permanent restraint order against the organisations from broadcasting the BBC series ‘ India – The Modi Question’.

According to the complaint of Mr. Kumar, who is a State Executive Committee member of the BJP in Jharkhand, the BBC series has defamed organisations like the RSS, the VHP and the BJP.

Counsel appearing for the BBC and Wikipedia informed the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla that they are foreign entities who have not been served properly and are appearing under protest. They said they had never received the copies of the suit.

(With PTI inputs)