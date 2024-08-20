GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi High Court sends Subramanian Swamy’s plea over Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship to PIL Bench

Justice Sanjeev Narula forwarded Mr. Swamy’s plea before the Bench which deals with the PIL and listed the matter on September 26

Updated - August 20, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 10:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the Congress screening committee members of election-going States of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on August 19.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the Congress screening committee members of election-going States of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on August 19. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking directions to the Union Home Ministry to decide his representation seeking cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship will be treated a public interest litigation (PIL).

Justice Sanjeev Narula forwarded Mr. Swamy’s plea before the Bench which deals with the PIL. “For this court to exercise jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, enforceable constitutional rights must be demonstrated which the court cannot find,” the court said.

“The court could see that there could be a public interest involved which is the cause Swamy wishes to espouse in the present petition. In view of the above, the matter be listed before the roster Bench dealing with PILs,” the court said.

Mr. Swamy, who was arguing in person, said if the court feels that the plea be heard as a PIL, it was within the court’s power to send it to the Bench dealing with public interest litigations. “It is for the Government of India. I am not doing it for my personal benefit,” Mr Swamy said.

The BJP leader said the complaint made by him to the Ministry was acknowledged and Mr. Gandhi was called upon to give his response to it. He said there has been no progress or intimation given to him since then.

The court listed the matter before the roster Bench dealing with PILs on September 26.

Mr. Swamy, in his plea, also sought a direction to the Ministry to furnish a status report on the representation made by him against Mr. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The petition, filed through advocate Satya Sabharwal, said that Mr. Swamy had recently written a letter to the Ministry on Mr. Gandhi “voluntarily disclosing” to the British government that “he is a citizen of British nationality, amounting to holding a British passport”.

The plea said Mr. Gandhi, being an Indian citizen, has violated Article 9 of the Constitution read with the Indian Citizenship Act and would cease to be an Indian citizen.

Mr. Swamy said he has sent many representations to the Ministry inquiring about the status of his complaint but neither any action has been taken nor he has been intimated about it.

