Delhi HC seeks response on school headmistress’ plea

31 October 2021 21:28 IST

She alleged harrasment by the institution for refusing to make donation towards Ram Mandir construction

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to a school in the capital, on plea of a headmistress who alleged that she was being harassed by the school management for refusing to pay ₹70,000 as donation towards Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya.

Justice Kameswar Rao also issued notices to Rao Mehar Chand Saraswati Vidya Mandir School in Bhalaswa here and Samarth Shiksha Samiti, the society which runs the school, on the plea by headmistress Ms. Hema Bajaj. The High Court will hear the case again on December 17.

In her petition, Ms. Bajaj claimed that the target to collect or contribute ₹70,000 to ₹1,00,000 for the purpose of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been given by the school management in February this year.

The petition filed through advocate Khagesh B. Jha stated for this purpose the staff has been asked to convince students or their parents to contribute or to visit the market places for donation from shopkeepers or the general public.

Ms. Bajaj said that she being not the class teacher of any class, and also because of the poor financial health of her family, had expressed her inability to contribute the amount of ₹70,000. This amount was over and above the yearly donation in the name of ‘Samarpan’ collected from staff, which too was raised from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000, she said.

Ms. Bajaj said despite of extreme financial constraints, she donated ₹2,100 for Ram Mandir on March 3, 2021 but refused to pay any amount for ‘Samarpan’ this year.

The petition stated that Ms. Bajaj had sent a compliant to Delhi’s Education Minister regarding the harassment caused to her over the forced charity. The Office of Deputy Chief Minister then directed Department of Education to initiate an inquiry from the school over the allegations.

Following this, Ms. Bajaj said the school management and the society has been vindictive towards her and hatching up conspiracies to harass her so that either she resign herself or would be terminated.

Ms. Bajaj stated that the HOS (head of school) connived with other staff members to level false allegation against her of making casteist remarks against a teacher and even threatening another employee outside the school premises.

The petition stated that Ms. Bajaj has been suspended by the school management and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against her without the mandatory prior sanction from Department of Education.

The plea has challenged the suspension order and sought direction to restore her services with full back wages.