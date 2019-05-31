Conjugal visits in jail: Delhi HC seeks govt response to plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Delhi government and the Director General of Prisons to a petition seeking to hold conjugal visits in jail as a fundamental right of prisoners and their spouses.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi asked the authorities to submit their response to the petition filed by lawyer and social activist Amit Sahni within four weeks. It posted the case for further hearing on August 2.

Mr. Sahni said in his petition that conjugal visitation rights were not provided in prisons in the State though most of the prisoners fell under the sexually active age group.

“Despite courts taking a progressive approach and various countries allowing conjugal visits, considering it an important human right and also in the light of studies backing conjugal visits as a factor to cut down crimes in jail and reform inmates, the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 are totally silent on the issue,” the petition said.

At present Delhi has three prison complexes -- Tihar, which is the largest prison complex in the world comprising nine central prisons; the District Prison at the Rohini Prison Complex; and the Mandoli Prison Complex.

These prisons house a population of 15,733, comprising 15,163 male and 570 female inmates, the petition said.

“Conjugal visits cannot be denied to prisoners on the ground of already existing provisions of parole and furlough which, in any case, are not available to undertrial prisoners,” the plea said.

“Conjugal visits are to meet the fundamental and human rights of those incarcerated and also the spouses of those behind bars who suffer without any wrong,” Mr. Sahni said.

The petition also sought a direction to set aside Rule 608 of the Delhi Prison Rule, 2018, which mandates the presence of a prison officer when an inmate is meeting his or her spouse.