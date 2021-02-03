Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

Delhi High Court. File

New Delhi

03 February 2021 12:41 IST

New privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws, the petitioners contended

The Delhi High Court on February 3 sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws.