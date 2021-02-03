National

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

PTI New Delhi 03 February 2021 12:41 IST
Updated: 03 February 2021 12:42 IST

New privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws, the petitioners contended

The Delhi High Court on February 3 sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp.

Also read: WhatsApp pushes back policy roll out to May 15

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws.

