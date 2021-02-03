National

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

Delhi High Court. File  

The Delhi High Court on February 3 sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp.

Also read: WhatsApp pushes back policy roll out to May 15

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 12:47:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-hc-seeks-centres-stand-on-pil-against-new-whatsapp-privacy-policy/article33738576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY