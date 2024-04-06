Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea against FCRA cancellation of NGO

April 06, 2024 02:42 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a petition by the NGO Environics Trust challenging the cancellation of its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The HC asked the Centre to file a reply to the NGO’s petition within four weeks.

“The petitioner has approached this court challenging an order dated March 4, 2024, cancelling the registration under the FCRA. Issue Notice. Reply be filed in four weeks,” the court said.

The counsel for the NGO said the cancellation order was passed by the Centre without hearing the organisation.

“They have to give us a personal hearing before they pass the order of cancellation. There was no hearing given to us. For that very ground this order has to go,” the counsel said.

The NGO also urged the court to permit it to utilise the amount lying in its accounts for payment of salaries to its employees.

The Centre’s counsel said the petition was not maintainable as there was another remedy of appeal available to the NGO.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Environics Trust in January for alleged violations of provisions and objects of the FCRA in several bank transfers carried out in 2018.

According to the CBI, Environics Trust had allegedly transferred ₹1,250 each in the bank accounts of 711 people on November 15, 2020, for distribution among Amphan cyclone-affected people in Odisha but actually the payments were made to protestors for the JSW agitation at Dhinkia, Odisha.

The agency has also cited alleged association of the Trust with Adivasi activist Deme Oram, who was arrested by the Rourkela Police for rioting and unlawful Assembly.

