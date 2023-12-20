Delhi HC reserves order on Mahua Moitra’s defamation suit 

December 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an interim plea by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting or circulating any alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

Mr. Dubey had accused Ms. Moitra of taking a bribe from Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

Subsequently on December 8, Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations.

The expelled Lok Sabha member had, in her plea filed in October, sought to restrain Mr. Dubey and Mr. Dehadrai from making, publishing and circulating defamatory statements against her.

During the arguments, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh, appearing for Mr. Dehadrai. and lawyer Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing Mr. Dubey, claimed there was a quid pro quo and Ms. Moitra received gifts and other benefits from Mr. Hiranandani for asking questions that favoured his business interests.

They also referred to the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee and said even the committee found a quid pro quo between her and Mr. Hiranandani which ultimately resulted in Ms. Moitra’s expulsion.

The High Court asked the counsel to place on record the relevant extract of the committee’s report.

