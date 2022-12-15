Delhi HC reserves judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

December 15, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces

PTI

The high court asked the counsel for petitions and the Centre to file written submissions by December 23, after which the court will go on vacation. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on December 15 reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forced.

Besides pleas directly challenging Agnipath, the high court also reserved its verdict on petitions concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | After the dust, a clearer picture of Agnipath’s direction

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the counsel for petitions and the Centre to file written submissions by December 23, after which the court will go on vacation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
The Data Point | Understanding the pros and cons of Agnipath scheme through numbers

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several States against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US