Delhi HC rejects ED plea against bail to Ratul Puri

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case connected to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.
The High Court declined to interfere with the December 2, 2019, decision of a special court here.
While granting him relief, the special court had directed Mr. Puri, who had been in ED custody since September 4, 2019, not to “tamper with evidence” or “try to contact or influence the witnesses”.
Mr Puri was named as an accused in the VVIP chopper scam case, in the sixth charge sheet filed by the ED.
