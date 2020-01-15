National

Delhi HC rejects ED plea against bail to Ratul Puri

more-in

The High Court declined to interfere with the December 2, 2019, decision of a special court regarding a money laundering case connected to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case connected to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The High Court declined to interfere with the December 2, 2019, decision of a special court here.

While granting him relief, the special court had directed Mr. Puri, who had been in ED custody since September 4, 2019, not to “tamper with evidence” or “try to contact or influence the witnesses”.

Mr Puri was named as an accused in the VVIP chopper scam case, in the sixth charge sheet filed by the ED.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
fraud
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 2:30:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-hc-rejects-ed-plea-against-bail-to-ratul-puri/article30570463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY