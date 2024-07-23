GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC orders removal of defamatory posts against Lok Sabha Speaker's daughter Anjali Birla on her UPSC qualification

Delhi High Court orders X and Google to remove defamatory social media posts against Anjali Birla.

Updated - July 23, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 05:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house. File.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on July 23 directed X Corp and Google Inc to remove prima facie defamatory social media posts against Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali Birla.

Justice Navin Chawla also restrained unknown parties from directly or indirectly posting, circulating, communicating, tweeting or retweeting the alleged defamatory content mentioned by Anjali Birla in her defamation suit.

The high court said the social media posts shall be removed by the intermediaries within 24 hours, and in case the plaintiff comes to know of any other similar posts, she shall inform X and Google about it.

Also read | Parody account’s post lands YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in legal trouble

The high court also issued notice to X, Google, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and unknown parties on the suit and asked them to respond within four weeks.

The officer has sought directions to take down social media posts which have alleged that she cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in her very first attempt because of her father's influence.

Her counsel submitted that she had appeared for the UPSC, Central Services Exam (CSE) and she was selected in the consolidated reserve list of 2019. She joined Indian Railways as an IRPS officer.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.