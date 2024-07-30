Delhi coaching centre deaths: High Court to hear plea seeking setting up of panel to probe incident

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on July 31, a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident in which three civil service aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on July 30 before a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which said the matter be listed on July 31 if the petition is in order by afternoon.

Petitioner advocate said he filed the petition on July 29 and urged the court to hear it during the day.

The court, however, said he shall remove the objections, if any, and thereafter it will be listed for hearing on July 31.

Three IAS aspirants — Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala — died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on the evening of July 27.

The petition also sought to constitute a committee to probe and compile a report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following standard norms.

