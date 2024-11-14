 />
Delhi High Court issues summons to Wikipedia users who edited ANI page

ANI had complained that certain edits on the ANI page in Wikipedia claimed it as “propaganda tool for the incumbent government”.

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
“This malicious conduct of the defendants (Wikipedia) ex-facie establishes their ulterior motives of defaming plaintiff (ANI) by publishing false and misleading content against plaintiff,” its plea said. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (November 14, 2024) issued summons to three individuals who allegedly edited the Wikipedia page of news agency Asian News International (ANI) in a defamation suit by it over “false, misleading, and defamatory contents in its page on the platform.

Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order taking into consideration an order passed by the Division Bench of the High Court on November 11, allowing summons to be served on the three individual, who made the edits on the ANI page, without publicly disclosing their identity.

ANI had complained that certain edits on the ANI page in Wikipedia claimed it as “propaganda tool for the incumbent government”. The ANI contended that their attempt to edit the content “showcasing true and correct position, supported by trusted sources, were removed by Wikipedia to restore the false and misleading position earlier available on its platform”.

“This malicious conduct of the Defendants (Wikipedia) ex-facie establishes their ulterior motives of defaming plaintiff (ANI) by publishing false and misleading content against Plaintiff,” its plea said.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:11 pm IST

