Delhi HC hears plea for FIRs against Cong. leaders

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to the petitions for FIRs against political figures, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for allegedly making hate speeches.

One of the petitions by a lawyers’ group has sought filing of FIRs against the Congress leaders, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan for allegedly making hate speeches.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on the petition by ‘Lawyers Voice’, which has also sought the constitution of a special investigation team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

The court also issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on three separate applications — by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, Vishnu Gupta and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad — that have sought to intervene in a petition moved early this week for filing of FIRs against three BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches.

Mr. Kkumaar has sought FIRs against Mr. Amanatullah Khan, actor Swara Bhasker and radio jockey Sayema for their alleged hate speeches. He has also sought an FIR against activist Harsh Mander, who had filed the petition seeking an FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra.

Mr. Gupta, who runs an organisation called Hindu Sena, has sought FIRs against Mr. Pathan, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Azad, in his application, has sought an FIR against Mr. Kapil Mishra.

All the matters have been scheduled for further hearing for April 13.