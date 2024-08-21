GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC extends interim protection of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar till Aug. 29

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Ms. Khedkar, also requested additional time to review the UPSC's response, which opposes the anticipatory bail plea.

Updated - August 21, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi:

ANI
Puja Khedkar. File photo

Puja Khedkar. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) extended the interim protection from arrest for suspended trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar. The extension remains in effect till August 29.

Former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar is accused of falsifying and misrepresenting facts in her application to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The court had instructed the investigation agency not to arrest her while the matter is under consideration, noting that immediate arrest is not deemed necessary.

Read Editorial:A case of excesses: On the Puja Khedkar case

Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on suspended IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea to August 29, 2024. The deferral was due to the Delhi Police's reply not being filed on record yet.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Ms. Khedkar, also requested additional time to review the UPSC's response, which opposes the anticipatory bail plea.

On last date of hearing, the Delhi High Court had issued notices to the Delhi Police and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) regarding the anticipatory bail plea of suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

The Delhi High Court earlier observed that the trial court’s order denying bail for Ms. Khedkar lacks substantial discussion, with only a brief mention of the Public Prosecutor’s claim about the involvement of others. The High Court has instructed the police not to arrest Ms. Khedkar until Friday, pending further proceedings.

The UPSC had argued that Ms. Khedkar is a “mastermind” and that her actions would not have been possible without the assistance of others. This argument supports their position that custodial interrogation is necessary.

Ms. Khedkar’s plea in Delhi High Court follows the dismissal of her plea by Delhi’s Patiala House Court last week, which found the allegations against her - related to falsifying identity for extra attempts in the civil services examination--to be serious and in need of thorough investigation.The trial court Judge said, custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy.

