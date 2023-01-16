Delhi HC dismisses review plea challenging CJI Chandrachud appointment

January 16, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Delhi High Court on January 16 rejected a review plea of a judgement challenging the appointment of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Division Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan while dismissing the review plea said, the petitioner is unable to show any error apparent on the face of the record.

The court while dismissing the plea noted that this review petition is an appeal disguised as a review since the same does not fall within four corners of review. Last week the Division Bench led by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court recused from hearing a review plea and said, we had passed the order dismissing this PIL, it would be appropriate if the review plea is heard by some other bench.

The Delhi High Court in November 2022 dismissed with a cost of ₹1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the CJI

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a “publicity interest litigation”.

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.

(With inputs from ANI)