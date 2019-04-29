Delhi HC dismisses plea to restrict media from reporting on CJI sexual harassment issue

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to restrict the media from reporting on the sexual harassment allegation against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

“Go to the Supreme Court...We will not interfere,” a Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J Bhambhani told petitioner Anti Corruption Council of India, an NGO.

In its plea, the NGO sought a direction to the government to restrain media, including newspapers and TV channels and even social media platforms, from publishing the allegation.

The petition said the matter should not be reported till the in-house three-judge inquiry panel comprising Justice S.A. Bobde, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee came out with a report.

The panel will examine allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a former employee of the court against the CJI “in keeping with the highest standards of judicial propriety and wisdom”.

The petition contended that publicising the issue would likely result in people losing faith in the system.