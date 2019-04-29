National

Delhi HC dismisses plea to restrict media from reporting on CJI sexual harassment issue

A view of the Delhi High Court in New Delhi.

A view of the Delhi High Court in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

The petition contended that publicising the issue would likely result in people losing faith in the system.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to restrict the media from reporting on the sexual harassment allegation against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

“Go to the Supreme Court...We will not interfere,” a Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J Bhambhani told petitioner Anti Corruption Council of India, an NGO.

In its plea, the NGO sought a direction to the government to restrain media, including newspapers and TV channels and even social media platforms, from publishing the allegation.

The petition said the matter should not be reported till the in-house three-judge inquiry panel comprising Justice S.A. Bobde, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee came out with a report.

The panel will examine allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a former employee of the court against the CJI “in keeping with the highest standards of judicial propriety and wisdom”.

The petition contended that publicising the issue would likely result in people losing faith in the system.

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
Supreme Court
justice and rights
judiciary (system of justice)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2019 6:20:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-hc-dismisses-plea-to-restrict-media-from-reporting-on-cji-sexual-harassment-charge/article26979064.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story