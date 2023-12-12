HamberMenu
Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdullah on grounds that he was subjected to cruelty by her.

December 12, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his wife Payal Abdullah in Srinagar.

A file photo of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his wife Payal Abdullah in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife, saying there was no merit in his appeal.

A bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld an order of the trial court which had also refused to grant divorce to Mr. Abdullah.

Also read: Marriage broken irretrievably, Omar Abdullah tells Delhi High Court

The High Court said there was no merit in the appeal filed by the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister challenging the trial court's 2016 verdict.

Mr. Abdullah has sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdullah on grounds that he was subjected to cruelty by her.

"We find no infirmity in the view taken by the family court that the allegations of cruelty were vague and unacceptable, that the appellant failed to prove any act which could be termed as an act of cruelty, be it physical or mental, towards him," the bench said while pronouncing the judgment.

On August 30, 2016, the trial court had dismissed Mr. Abdullah's plea seeking divorce.

The trial court had said Mr. Abdullah could not prove his claims of "cruelty" or "desertion" which were the grounds alleged by him for grant of decree of divorce.

