Delhi HC dismisses Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the regular bail plea of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

A Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was of the opinion that the prima facie allegations against Mr. Chidambaram are serious in nature and that he played a “key and active role” in the case.

While declining the bail plea of the senior Congress leader, who has been in jail since his arrest by the CBI on August 21 from his residence in Delhi in the INX Media corruption case, the judge said granting relief to such offenders would send a wrong message.

Mr. Chidambaram (74) had moved the High Court seeking regular bail in the money laundering case, after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case.

In his plea, Mr Chidambaram said he had undergone custodial interrogation of 14 days by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) between September 17 and 30, 2019.

“The allegation that the petitioner has held high offices of finance minister and home minister and from his means, position and standing, there is every likelihood that if enlarged on bail, the petitioner would employ every means to frustrate the investigation against him is nothing but conjectures and surmises...[which] cannot be the basis for depriving the petitioner of his liberty,” he said.

Refuting the allegation of the ED that he is a flight risk, Mr. Chidambaram said he was a senior advocate, a Member of the Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and a senior spokesperson of the Congress.

His plea said he had deep roots in society and it was “preposterous to even allege that the petitioner can evade the further process of law”.

The ED, in response to his bail plea, had claimed that it had material to show that he was “not only influencing witnesses but his mere presence is enough to intimidate the witnesses”.

The case relates to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017 against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Mr. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering arising out of the FIR.