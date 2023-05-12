ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC asks media, Google, Twitter to block links articles claiming Muslim man forced woman to convert

May 12, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Prathiba M. Singh passed the order after considering that there was a severe threat which was evident from the comments made by viewers on the news reports and videos available online

PTI

The Delhi High Court on May 12, 2023, directed social media platforms and media houses to block links to a story in response to a petition claiming that such distribution gave a communal angle to the entire story. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on May 12 directed certain media houses and social media platforms, including Twitter and Google, to block the links of news reports and videos claiming that a Muslim man allegedly forced a woman to convert to Islam.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh passed the order after considering that there was a severe threat which was evident from the comments made by viewers on the news reports and videos available online.

The High Court issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Press Council of India (PCI), News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) and Google LLC, Twitter Inc.

It also issued notice to Chairman of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, Odisha Television Limited, Pittie Media LLP, Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Limited which is the owner of The Organiser, Voice of the Nation

The High Court asked the parties to respond to the petition filed by the man, who is also facing a rape case lodged by the woman, and listed it for further hearing on May 24.

Petitioner Azmat Ali Khan, who claims to be a renowned classical music teacher, sought removal of news items and videos published and circulated on online platforms regarding the FIR lodged against him on April 19 by the woman, a Delhi resident, accusing him of forcing to convert.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that such publication and circulation is being carried out by giving a communal angle to the entire story and it was done to incite hatred in the communities involved.

