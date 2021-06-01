Delhi HC asks Air India to reinstate pilots with back wages

New Delhi

01 June 2021

Many of the pilots had quit due to non-payment or delayed payment of their salaries but later withdrew the resignations before the six-month notice period was over.

The Delhi High Court on June 1 directed the national carrier Air India to reinstate with back wages several pilots whose services were terminated with effect from August 13.

Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a bunch of petitions filed by over 40 Air India pilots who have been terminated from service.

Many of the pilots had resigned due to non-payment or delayed payment of their salaries. They later withdrew the resignations before the six-month notice period was over. They have sought directions to Air India not to accept their resignations.

Air India, had in response to some of the petitions, said the delay in payment of salaries and allowances was in no manner done with a malafide intention but invariably delayed due to its precarious financial condition.

The airline also stated that “the general principle allows an employee to withdraw his resignation before its acceptance, but the fact of the present matter falls under an exceptional circumstance and the acceptance of the withdrawal would be gravely against the public interest”.