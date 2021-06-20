Delhi HC appoints retired judge as observer for DCI poll

A view of the Delhi High Court. File.

New Delhi:

20 June 2021 22:00 IST

‘Hold election for V-P under his watch’

The Delhi High Court has directed the Dental Council of India (DCI) to forthwith hold elections for the post of Vice President under the watch of a court-appointed Observer.

Justice Amit Bansal said, "To carry out the process of holding of election in a smooth manner, I appoint Justice G.S. Sistani, retired judge of this Court, as an Observer".

"Justice G.S. Sistani will consult with the Secretary and the members of the Executive Committee of the respondent no.2 (DCI) council to carry out the modalities of the election process, including but not limited to holding elections virtually and the notices to be sent to the members of the council and will oversee the conduct of the elections," the high court ordered.

The high court's order came while hearing a petition challenging a May 11, 2021 order of the Centre appointing Dr. Ashok Khandelwal to discharge the functions of President of the DCI with immediate effect.

Justice Bansal declined to interfere with the appointment of Dr Khandelwal noting that the May 11 order only provides that he shall discharge the functions of President of DCI till election takes place for the post.

"I see nothing wrong in respondent no.1 appointing someone to perform functions of the President on a temporary basis," the high court said but added that it was "inclined to maintain the democratic functioning" of DCI.

"It is essential that institutions like the respondent no.2 (DCI) council, that perform important public functions, continue to retain their democratic character. After all, democratic values are the essence of our society and elections are the bedrock of democracy," the high court remarked.

"Though the election of the President is subjudice, there is no impediment in election of the Vice President of the respondent no.2 council...," it said while directing election for the post of Vice President.