March 22, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on March 22, 2024, said the Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully put forth a case for “re-appreciation of the entire evidence” in the 2G spectrum allocation case in which former telecom minister A Raja, and others were acquitted in 2017.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “on the basis of material on record and after going through the testimonies... has reached on an objective satisfaction that there is a prima facie case which requires deeper examination and re-appreciation of the entire evidence”.

“Arguable points have been made out by CBI thereby converting grant of ‘leave to appeal’ to regular appeal. Leave to appeal granted,” the judge said while posting the CBI’s case for hearing in May.

The verdict came five years after CBI approached the high court challenging the trial court verdict acquitting the accused in the 2G case.

The high court had reserved its decision on March 14. The case was currently at the stage of ‘leave to appeal’ which is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court. Now, that the high court has granted ‘leave to appeal’, the CBI’s case against the trial court’s 2017 judgment will be heard at length on merits.

In December 2017, a Special CBI Court here had acquitted Mr. Raja, Ms. Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and ED cases relating to the 2G case noting that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

The Special CBI Court also acquitted 17 others, including late DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, P. Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, director of Kalaignar TV in the ED case.

On March 19, 2018, ED approached the High Court challenging the special court’s order acquitting all the accused. A day later, the CBI too had challenged in the HC the acquittal of the accused in the case.

