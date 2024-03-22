March 22, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

Delhi High Court on March 22, 2024, admitted the Central Bureau of Investigation’s appeal challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case. “There is a prima facie case which requires deeper examination and reappreciationof the entire evidence,” the high court said while listing the case for hearing in May.

The High Court reserved its decision on the matter on March 14. The case was at the stage of ‘leave to appeal’, which is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

In December 2017, a special CBI court in New Delhi acquitted Mr. Raja, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, and others in the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases related to the alleged 2G scam, noting that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

The special CBI court also acquitted 17 others, including the late DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, P. Amirtham, and Sharad Kumar, director of Kalaignar TV in the ED case.

On March 19, 2018, the ED approached the High Court challenging the special court’s order acquitting all the accused. A day later, the CBI too had filed its challenge against the acquittal in the High Court.