National

Delhi HC agrees to hear 2 PILs on Jamia violence

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear two public interest litigation (PILs) petitions moved on the recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Both the petitions were mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Rekha Palli which allowed them to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the High Court refused to grant interim protection from coercive action to two women students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in relation to the violence during the protests against the CAA.

The hearing witnessed heated exchange of words between the Delhi government standing counsel and the top law officers of the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
police
law enforcement
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 10:19:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-hc-agrees-to-hear-2-pils-on-jamia-violence/article30341607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY