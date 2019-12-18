Delhi HC agrees to hear 2 PILs on Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear two public interest litigation (PILs) petitions moved on the recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Both the petitions were mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Rekha Palli which allowed them to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the High Court refused to grant interim protection from coercive action to two women students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in relation to the violence during the protests against the CAA.

The hearing witnessed heated exchange of words between the Delhi government standing counsel and the top law officers of the country.