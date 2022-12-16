  1. EPaper
Delhi govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

The transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors and roof carriers

December 16, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Delhi government has prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry schoolchildren after certain alterations, sources said on December 15.

Under the policy, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags.

The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.

Currently, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category. Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced. 

