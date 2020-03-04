National

Delhi govt moves court seeking fresh date for execution of 4 Nirbhaya case convicts

Delhi gang rape convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta (face covered), Vinay and Mukesh Singh (R) being taken to the High Court in New Delhi on September 24, 2013.

Delhi gang rape convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta (face covered), Vinay and Mukesh Singh (R) being taken to the High Court in New Delhi on September 24, 2013.   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy petition of one of the convict Pawan Kumar Gupta

The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking fresh date for the execution of four Nirbhaya case convicts.

President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a Home Ministry official said earlier in the day.

The trial court had on February 17 issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 am for the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — in the case.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana.

The President has already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 4:59:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-govt-moves-court-seeking-fresh-date-for-execution-of-4-nirbhaya-case-convicts/article30981442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY