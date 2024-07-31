Delhi government to come up with Act regulating coaching institutes: AAP Minister Atishi

Delhi’s Revenue Minister Atishi on July 31 said that the Delhi government would draft an act to regulate coaching institutes after three students died due to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre.

Ms. Atishi in a press conference said, “We hoped that the Central government will come up with a law to regulate coaching institutes. But even after this tragedy, the Central government has not introduced any regulations.”

She further informed that a five-member Committee will come up with the Act.

“This act will have requirements for infrastructure, teachers qualifications will be specified, fees will be regulated, and coaching centres will be stopped from misleading information. This won’t be a one-time process and there will be regular inspections.” Ms. Atishi added.

She also confirmed that the Act will be drafted after taking feedback from students and coaching centers.

Speaking about the actions taken by the government, the minister said, “No officer who is responsible for the tragedy will be spared.”

“Basements of 30 coaching centers have been sealed in the last three days,”, she said. She added that the sealing of basements will on July 31.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “We have seen how coaching institutes blatantly violate MCD building bylaws and rules and regulations.”

Talking about the incident, Ms. Oberoi said, “Basements should have two entry and exit points but it had only one entry and exit, and because of this the students got trapped and three students lost their lives.”

She said, “We will listen to the demands of the (protesting) students. And soon we will meet these students and pass the law and the MCD will implement them.”