Delhi excise scam: Delhi HC asks ED to reply on businessman’s interim bail plea on medical grounds

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea by Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

A vacation Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the ED to verify the medical reports placed on record by Mr. Pillai. It posted the case for further hearing on June 10.

Mr. Pillai, who was arrested by the ED in March last year, sought interim bail for eight weeks for medical reasons, including back pain. He claimed that doctors at an Ayurvedic clinic in Kerala have opined that he needs to be admitted there for a 21-day ‘Panchakarma Therapy’ with further bed rest of 21 days.

‘South Group’

Mr. Pillai was arrested by the ED on March 6, 2023 following allegations that he represented the ‘South Group’ at meetings with other accused when the 2021 excise policy was being formulated and implemented.

The ‘South Group’ allegedly paid ₹100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the liquor policy of the Delhi government to suit their business needs.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

The ED claimed that Mr. Pillai is a close aide of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Ms. Kavitha is also in custody in the case.

