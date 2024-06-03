GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Delhi excise scam: Delhi HC asks ED to reply on businessman’s interim bail plea on medical grounds

Arun Ramchandran Pillai, who was arrested by the ED in March last year, sought interim bail for eight weeks for medical reasons, including back pain

Published - June 03, 2024 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea by Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

Arvind Kejriwal returns to jail at the end of 21-day interim bail for campaigning

A vacation Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the ED to verify the medical reports placed on record by Mr. Pillai. It posted the case for further hearing on June 10.

Mr. Pillai, who was arrested by the ED in March last year, sought interim bail for eight weeks for medical reasons, including back pain. He claimed that doctors at an Ayurvedic clinic in Kerala have opined that he needs to be admitted there for a 21-day ‘Panchakarma Therapy’ with further bed rest of 21 days.

‘South Group’

Mr. Pillai was arrested by the ED on March 6, 2023 following allegations that he represented the ‘South Group’ at meetings with other accused when the 2021 excise policy was being formulated and implemented.

The ‘South Group’ allegedly paid ₹100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the liquor policy of the Delhi government to suit their business needs.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

The ED claimed that Mr. Pillai is a close aide of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Ms. Kavitha is also in custody in the case.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.