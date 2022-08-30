Delhi excise policy | ‘You’ve sunk in the addiction of power,’ Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal

Anna Hazare slams Delhi government’s new excise policy

PTI Pune:
August 30, 2022 16:16 IST

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, slamming his government's new excise policy and said it seems the CM has "sunk in the addiction of power."

Mr. Hazare also said it seems the new policy will encourage liquor sale and consumption and spur corruption.

Mr. Hazare, while citing the complete liquor ban in his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, reminded former associate Mr. Kejriwal about the latter's book 'Swaraj' which favoured liquor ban.

The activist, who had penned the book's foreword, said he has written a letter to Kejriwal for the first time since he became CM and that it pains him to read reports about the Delhi government's new excise policy.

"You wrote several idealistic things in the book. Everyone had hopes from you but it seems that after becoming the CM, you forgot that ideology and that is why the Delhi government came up with a new liquor policy," he said.

It seems with the new policy, liquor sales and consumption will get encouraged and liquor shops could be opened in everywhere.

"The policy will spur corruption and this thing is not at all in the interest of the people. But still, you took the decision to bring the new liquor policy. Like addiction of liquor, there is an addiction of power and it seems that you have sunk into it," Mr. Hazare said in the letter.

‘Party born after damaging a historic agitation’

The policy shows that a party which was born after damaging a historic agitation is now going on the path of other parties, which is painful, he said.

Mr. Hazare and Mr. Kejriwal were the key faces of the anti-graft movement launched by the activist in 2011 to demand appointment of a Lokpal.

The activist said after becoming the CM, Mr. Kejriwal forgot about the Lokpal and Lokayukta law.

"You did not make any effort to bring in a strong Lokayukta Act, but instead the Delhi government has brought in a policy on liquor which destroys the life of people and affects women. This shows there is a gap between what you preach and practice," he said.

Last month, Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report showing prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act-1991, Transaction of Business Rules -1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

