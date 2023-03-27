Delhi Excise policy | Supreme Court tags BRS leader Kavitha’s plea with pending cases challenging ED summons

March 27, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on March 27 indicated its intention to test the Centre’s claim that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can summon Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, considering the court’s own judgment in 2022 which backed the Central agency’s vast powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi, however, did not grant any interim relief to Ms. Kavitha, including protection from arrest. Justice Rastogi, accompanied by Justice Bela Trivedi on the Bench, listed the case after three weeks.

In July 2022, a three-judge Bench of the apex court in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary versus Union of India upheld certain core amendments made to the PMLA which gave the government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) virtually unbridled powers of summons, arrest, raids while making bail nearly impossible.

Ms. Kavitha, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, highlighted the restriction placed on police officers under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against summoning women or questioning them at any place other than their own homes.

The petition has raised the question of whether a woman could be summoned to the ED office while arguing that it was “completely against the law”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, for the government, said Section 160 did not apply to the PMLA. They argued that the 2022 verdict of the court had made it amply clear, while Mr. Sibal countered that neither did the question arise in that case nor was it dealt with in the judgment.

Ms. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was questioned on March 11. She was summoned by the ED again on March 16.

She argued that the ED summons was an intimidatory tactic. Ms. Kavitha alleged she was compelled to produce her mobile phone and was questioned after sunset the last time. She said her personal details had also been outed.

The petition said there was no case against the legislator. She has been implicated in the case on the basis of statements extracted out of certain persons using coercion, it said.

In its 2022 judgment, the court had called the PMLA a law against the “scourge of money laundering” and not a hatchet wielded against rival politicians and dissenters.

“This is a sui generis [unique] legislation… The Parliament enacted the Act as a result of international commitment to sternly deal with the menace of money laundering of proceeds of crime having transnational consequences and on the financial systems of the countries,” a Special Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C.T. Ravikumar had observed in the 545-page judgment pronounced in July 2022.

The verdict came on an extensive challenge raised against the amendments introduced to the 2002 Act by way of a Finance Act in 2019.

Over 240 petitions were filed against the amendments which the challengers claimed to violate personal liberty, procedures of law and the constitutional mandate. Some of the petitioners included former ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Anil Deshmukh and Karti Chidambaram, who all claimed that the “process itself was the punishment”.