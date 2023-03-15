Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K. Kavitha’s plea against ED summons on March 24

March 15, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to list on March 24 a plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha challenging a summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The lawyer said the case presents the question of whether a woman can be summoned to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The counsel said it was "completely against the law".

But the court did not provide an immediate hearing, while repeating to the lawyer that the case would be listed on March 24 before an appropriate Bench.

Ms. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was questioned on March 11. She was summoned by the ED again on March 16.

The BRS legislator has argued that the ED summons amounted to a clear violation of Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires that a woman need not appear as a witness before a police officer anywhere other than her own residence.

She argued that the ED summons was an intimidatory tactic. Ms. Kavitha alleged she was compelled to produce her mobile phone and was questioned after sunset the last time. She said her personal details had also been outed.

The petition said there was no case against the legislator. She has been implicated in the case on the basis of statements extracted out of certain persons using coercion, it said.