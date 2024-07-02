GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: HC seeks CBI’s response to Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the CBI asking it to file its reply within seven days. The matter is listed for next hearing on July 17.

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:46 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, on June 29, 2024.

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on July 2 sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) response to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy ‘scam’, and trial court order remanding him to the agency’s custody.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the CBI asking it to file its reply within seven days. The High Court said Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter.

Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

The matter is listed for next hearing on July 17.

Besides his arrest, the AAP national convenor has also challenged the trial court’s June 26 and June 29 orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody till July 12 respectively.

A Delhi court on June 26 sent Mr. Kejriwal to the CBI’s custody for three days, hours after the agency arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Special judge Amitabh Rawat cited the investigation’s findings, Mr. Kejriwal’s alleged role, and the need to confront him with evidence as reasons for the decision. He however cautioned the agency to not be “overzealous”.

Also read | Delhi Excise policy case: CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal, gets three-day custody

The day also saw the Chief Minister withdraw his petition from the Supreme Court challenging the interim stay imposed by the Delhi High Court on bail granted by a trial Court in a money laundering case related to the same liquor policy.

Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, apprised the top court that he would return with a fresh challenge against the final verdict of the High Court wherein the bail order was stayed for not adequately appreciating the evidence advanced by the ED. Special judge Niyay Bindu in the impugned order had highlighted the ED’s failure to procure any direct evidence linking Mr. Kejriwal with the proceeds of the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

