Delhi excise policy | ED arrests Punjab businessman on money laundering charges

Gautam Malhotra, linked to the Oasis group of Punjab, was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

February 08, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel guarded outside of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate on February 8 arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra in the money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Mr. Malhotra, linked to the Oasis group of Punjab, has been taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | KCR’s daughter’s chartered accountant arrested by CBI in Delhi excise policy case

He will be produced before a Delhi court where the ED will seek his custody.

Mr. Malhotra is linked to liquor business in Punjab and some other other regions, officials said.

The excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities.

The ED's money laundering stems from the CBI FIR. 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of seven people, including Mr. Malhotra.

The CBI arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA), understood to be the auditor of BRS MLC K. Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

