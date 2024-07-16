Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, sought responses from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on separate petitions filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for bail in the excise policy case.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai issued notice to both the Central agencies and listed the case for July 29.

Mr. Sisodia is facing corruption and money-laundering charges linked to framing a liquor policy for the national capital favouring certain lobbies in return for kickbacks.

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the “scam” and the ED arrested him in a money-laundering case originating from the CBI First Information Report on March 9, last year.

The Delhi High Court had rejected his bail application on May 21.

A Vacation Bench of the apex court of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta had also refused bail to Mr. Sisodia on June 4.

However, the Bench gave the Aam Aadmi Party leader liberty to “revive” his plea for bail, afresh, as soon as the final chargesheet/prosecution complaint was filed by the CBI and ED, respectively, in the case.

The court had on June 4 recorded an undertaking from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for both the CBI and the ED, that the final chargesheet/prosecution complaint, signalling the completion of investigation in the excise policy case, would be filed in the trial court on or before July 3, 2024.

On Tuesday, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi and advocate Vivek Jain, representing Mr. Sisodia, said the trial has hardly budged all these days and the top court should consider his long incarceration while considering his plea for bail.

On October 30 last year, the prosecution had given a similar assurance in the top court, which was dealing with an earlier plea for bail by Mr. Sisodia, that the CBI/ED would take steps to conclude the criminal trial in the next six to eight months by taking appropriate steps.

Mr. Jain, on Tuesday, referred to the Central agencies’ promise to the court in October 2023, while reiterating that the trial continues to lag and Mr. Sisodia should not bear the brunt of the delay.