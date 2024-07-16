GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Excise policy case: Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from hearing businessman's plea

Supreme Court directs extension of interim bail for businessman in money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise policy scam

Published - July 16, 2024 03:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar on July 16 recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the arrest of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam.

As soon as the matter came up for hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would go before another Bench as Justice Kumar would not like to hear this matter.

Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Bench directed that the matter be listed before another Bench, of which Justice Kumar is not part, in the week commencing August 5.

It directed that the interim bail, which was granted to Mr. Boinpally owing to the condition of his wife suffering from various ailments, be extended till further orders.

On March 20, the Supreme Court noted that the businessman has been in custody for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks. Since then, Mr. Boinpally’s interim bail has been extended from time to time by the Supreme Court.

While granting interim bail, the Supreme Court had asked Mr. Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him to not leave the National Capital Region (NCR) except for a visit to Hyderabad.

The businessman has challenged the July 3, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his petition questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.

The businessman had contested his arrest before the High Court on the grounds of non-compliance with section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) which deals with the procedure for arrests.

Section 19 of the PMLA empowers authorised officials of the ED to arrest people based on the material in their possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.

The Delhi Government implemented the excise policy for 2021-22 on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

The money-laundering case stems from the CBI FIR that was lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

It has been claimed that Mr. Boinpally was part of clandestine meetings and was involved in a conspiracy to launder money along with another accused Sameer Mahendru, a businessman dealing in liquor.

Related Topics

judge

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.