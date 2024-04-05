GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Delhi excise policy case | Senior BJP leader conspired to put Kejriwal behind bars: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of pressurising Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement

April 05, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior AAP Leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on April 5, 2024.

Senior AAP Leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on April 5 said the senior leadership of the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference two days after coming out of jail, Mr. Singh accused the BJP of pressurising Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement against Mr. Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble

Mr. Singh, who was also arrested in connection with the case, said action was taken against Raghav Magunta's father — YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy — on September 16, 2022.

"He was pressurised into giving a false statement against Kejriwal but when he refused, his son Raghav Reddy was arrested. After continuous questioning, Raghav Reddy changed his statement against Kejriwal and became a part of a larger conspiracy," Mr. Singh alleged.

"A big conspiracy has taken place to put Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars. The BJP is responsible for the liquor scam and the senior leadership of the party is involved in this," he charged.

No immediate reactions from either the BJP or the Reddys were available.

M.r Singh further said Mr. Kejriwal is an honest leader and wants to provide the best healthcare and education to the people of Delhi.

"Kejriwal has led a life of honesty... he aims to provide good education to the children and good health facilities to the people of Delhi," Mr. Singh said.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Delhi / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.